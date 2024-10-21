Two Containers Successfully Removed From Reef After HMNZS Manawanui Sinking

New Zealand and Samoan teams have today removed a second shipping container from the reef off Samoa’s Upolu, one of three that came off the sunken Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui on 6 October.

The first of these 10ft shipping containers was successfully removed on Saturday.

Of the two that have now been removed, the first was empty while the second contained food. The third and final container is empty and damaged, and will be removed next.

“We are planning for the removal tomorrow, if the conditions are right. It’s important that this work is carried out safely and with care,” NZDF Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown says.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is working with a local contractor, ARK Marine, to remove these containers from the reef off the south-west coast of Upolu.

The work is being carried out with the approval of the Samoan authorities, and under the direct supervision of Samoan officials.

Commodore Brown says daily monitoring of the vessel and shoreline will continue during CHOGM.

“We will be conducting one dive, one drone flight and one beach patrol daily. The timing will be coordinated so as not to disrupt the event.”

