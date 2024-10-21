Name Release, Fatal Water Incident, Manukau Harbour

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died after a boat capsized in the Manukau Harbour on Sunday 20 October.

He was 52-year-old Parma Siwam Samy, also known as Vimal, of Māngere East.

Police would like to extend our condolences to his whānau at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and his death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with the rescue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

