Police Appeal To Public Following Hit And Run

Police investigating a hit and run incident in Pukekohe last week, which left a man critically injured, are appealing to the public for information.

At about 2.47am on Friday morning, Police were called after a member of the public located a man injured and unconscious lying on Wellington Street.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, Counties Manukau South CIB, says the victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition, where he remains.

“As part of Operation Gain, our investigations team is actively making enquiries to identify and locate the driver and vehicle involved.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance for any information which may help us to help us locate the driver or the vehicle involved.

“Anyone in the area who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information - including CCTV – is asked to contact Police immediately.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says it’s likely the vehicle would have been damaged during this incident.

“If you are the owner of this vehicle, please contact us.

“A number of people have come forward with information and spoken to Police since this incident, and we ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Information can be provided to Police by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please reference the file number 241018/8618.

