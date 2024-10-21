Police Appealing For Information Following Sudden Death In Dunedin

Dunedin Police investigating the sudden death of a cyclist are appealing for information from the public.

At around 3.30pm on Sunday 20 October, Police were notified of an incident where a cyclist had been found deceased on Portobello Road.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the cyclist in the Portobello and Taiaroa Head areas between 2pm and 4pm.

The cyclist was wearing black and grey bike shorts, a blue t-shirt with a bright yellow ‘EUROBIKE’ logo on the back with a black long sleeve polypropylene underneath.

The cyclist was also wearing an orange bicycle helmet and was using a silver road bike with blue front forks.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

If you have information that could assist Police in our investigation, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241021/8589.

