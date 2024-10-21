Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appealing For Information Following Sudden Death In Dunedin

Monday, 21 October 2024, 7:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police appealing for information following sudden death in Dunedin / Supplied: NZ Police
Supplied: NZ Police
Supplied: NZ Police

Dunedin Police investigating the sudden death of a cyclist are appealing for information from the public.

At around 3.30pm on Sunday 20 October, Police were notified of an incident where a cyclist had been found deceased on Portobello Road.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the cyclist in the Portobello and Taiaroa Head areas between 2pm and 4pm.

The cyclist was wearing black and grey bike shorts, a blue t-shirt with a bright yellow ‘EUROBIKE’ logo on the back with a black long sleeve polypropylene underneath.

The cyclist was also wearing an orange bicycle helmet and was using a silver road bike with blue front forks.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

If you have information that could assist Police in our investigation, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241021/8589.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 