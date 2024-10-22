Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Homicide Investigation Following Death Of Baby Ru Reaches One Year Mark

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Baby Ru. Photo/Supplied.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard

Today marks the one year anniversary of the death of an infant in Lower Hutt who has come to be known as Baby Ru.

This was a callous homicide in which the victim was a defenceless child, and we are determined to get justice for Baby Ru and provide closure for his whānau and the wider community.

There has been a dedicated Police investigation team working tirelessly through a huge amount of evidence for a year now.

This work is incredibly painstaking, and meticulous care must be made to ensure all information is recorded and nothing important is missed.

We believe that the people who know what happened to Baby Ru must surely have it weighing on their conscience.

We urge you – lighten your load, do the right thing, and tell us what you know.

We continue to thank everyone who has contacted Police with information and we will continue to investigate every possible lead and piece of information we receive, no matter how small.

If you can assist with our enquiries please contact Police via 105 online reporting quoting file number 231022/1708, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

© Scoop Media

