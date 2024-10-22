Name Release, Whangamarino Death

Police can now release the name of the man who died from injuries inflicted in an assault at Hampton Downs last Monday.

He was 43-year-old Darshak Narran, from South Auckland.

Darshak was located with critical injuries on the roadside in the vicinity of the Hampton Downs Racetrack. He never regained consciousness and died in Auckland Hospital last Thursday, 17 October.

Two men have been arrested and charged with Darshak’s murder. They have been remanded in custody to appear next on 5 November in the High Court at Hamilton.

The investigation is ongoing as Police work to locate other people believed to have been involved in the fatal assault.

Police are again asking anyone who was travelling on Hampton Downs Road between 10pm on Sunday 13 October and 1am on 14 October to make contact, particularly if you have dashcam footage.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241014/2225.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

