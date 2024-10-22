Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings, Whangamatā

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority into an incident on New Year’s eve 2022, when Police stopped a car while out enforcing a liquor ban in Whangamatā.

Whangamatā is subject to an alcohol ban during the New Year period under the Thames-Coromandel District Council’s Alcohol Control Bylaw made under section 147 of the Local Government Act 2022. This is to reduce alcohol-related harm and violence due to the seasonal population influx in this area over this period.

Part of those restrictions give Police several powers to search without warrant for the purposes of establishing the presence of alcohol, and this includes searching vehicles that are in or entering the alcohol ban area.

Police have reviewed the findings in relation to the vehicle stop and have noted the legal provisions under sections 113 and 114 of the Land Transport Act 1998.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird says Police acknowledges the findings and recommendations from the IPCA, which include having clearer operational orders which outline what powers can be used when policing alcohol bans, as well as further training as required for officers in this space.

‘The officers involved in this incident were seeking to prevent alcohol-related harm and violence and were acting to enforce the alcohol ban.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

