Search Underway For Missing Swimmer Near Whangārei

Police, Coastguard and Surf Life Saving New Zealand have commenced a water and shoreline search for a missing man in Onerahi, Northland.

The 83-year-old man has not been seen since Saturday and was reported missing yesterday evening.

The man typically goes for a daily swim in the Whangārei Harbour and wears a wet suit and pink swim cap.

Police, Search and Rescue (SAR) squads from Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club, Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol, along with volunteers from Northland Coastguard Air Patrol and Coastguard Whangarei are involved in the search.

If you have seen anything, or have any information that could help our search, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241021/1742.

