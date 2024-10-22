Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cantabrians Urged - Do Not Light Outdoor Fires

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 2:08 pm
Speech: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is asking people in Canterbury not to light outdoor fires over the next few days.

District Commander Dave Stackhouse says higher temperatures (26 - 30 degrees centigrade) and gusty north westerly winds are forecast for Canterbury and people need to be alert to the fire danger.

"I urge people to hold off lighting outdoor fires for the next few days while the weather is warm and windy," he says.

"While Canterbury, north of the Rakaia River, remains in an open fire season due to overall fire danger conditions which dictate fire seasons, vegetation fires will still occur if people don’t heed the advice.

"Recently we declared a total fire ban in Canterbury under section 52 of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017 which stayed in place for a week.

"During this time Fire and Emergency crews responded to 23 vegetation fires. Of these incidents 78 per cent were caused by outside fires or burn offs or previous fires reigniting," Dave Stackhouse says.

"We need people not to light outdoor fires. If you’ve already completed a burn, it is important to continue to check it as the chance of reignition is high," he says.

"Burying embers under dirt is the right thing to do but may not extinguish the fire. If winds pick up, this can disturb the soil, pick the embers up, and carry them in the wind to into dry vegetation.

"Remember to always Check It’s Alright for information about open air fires.

© Scoop Media

