No Vote Tomorrow On Land & Water Regional Plan - ORC

ORC won’t be voting tomorrow on whether to notify or pause its proposed Land and Water Regional Plan, following the announcement of Government’s pending legislative change today.

(Subject to Parliament tonight adding an amendment to the Resource Management Act Amendment Bill restricting all councils’ ability to notify freshwater plans) ORC’s Chief Executive Richard Saunders says he will withdraw tomorrow’s paper on ORC’s proposed Land and Water Regional Plan (pLWRP), and there will be no vote taken.

There was no staff recommendation on whether to pause or notify the pLWRP. The council was going to be presented with options and decide which decision to make; with voting to date seeing seven Councillors wishing to notify, and five wanting to pause.

Mr Saunders says the Council had been expecting to hear from groups in its public forum tomorrow and had switched to a larger venue to accommodate more people at the Otago Museum.

He says the meeting will still go ahead, but the 1pm paper will be withdrawn.

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson says although ORC had worked closely with the Government in the lead-up to tomorrow’s vote, their new stance “is a change”.

“We now need to take some time to consider the implications of this for the Otago community who still need these issues to be addressed.”

More information around impacts of this change on Otago farming, business, recreational and environmental interests, will be communicated in due course, she says.

She extended a “big thank you” to the thousands of people involved over the past almost five years in helping draft the plan, from attendance at public meetings and feedback sought, the partnership with mana whenua on the journey and a wide variety of rural and urban industry groups who got involved.

“This has been a significant process, and everyone has worked well with us democratically so far – as we have worked towards a plan which has been years in the making.”

“We have valued the partnership approach taken with mana whenua in the development of the draft plan and acknowledge the time and effort given to the process.

“However, the Government has made a different decision the day before our decision. We look forward to working with the Government on the Plan into the future,” she said.

On the question of “disruption” to the Plan, Cr Robertson says that there is still more work to do to understand the exact impacts of this decision.

Cr Robertson notes that Minister Penny Simmonds has previously publicly acknowledged that local democracy means regional councils are responsible for freshwater management in their regions, while central Government sets policy direction.

Cr Robertson says this is her view, also. “To date the Minister for the Environment Penny Simmonds has consistently messaged that regional councils retain the autonomy to decide when to notify their plans, taking into account the need to address regionally specific issues. While tomorrow was a democratic decision by local government, the amendment signals a shift in law and thus government stance ”.

“Each councillor takes an oath to serve all the people of Otago. It serves a community that tells us in community surveys that freshwater is its top environmental concern that is vital for both livelihoods and futures.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Government on the development of the new National Policy Statement – Freshwater Management” she says.

What does this mean for consent holders?

“The current Water and Waste plans are still operative, so it will be business as usual for consent holders,” says Cr Robertson.

“This will give us time to understand the changes the government is bringing in with the review and replacement of the NPSFM”.

“This is not a pause that will stop the council from continuing to work with mana whenua and our community to improve freshwater in Otago, it is a pause for the planning process. The good work of protecting and enhancing our environment will continue across Otago.”

“Additionally, Council will work with Government officials on legislative options to ensure that unintended consequences do not negatively impact on resource users or pose an unnecessary burden on ratepayers. We have specific time sensitive issues in Otago which will need to be addressed” says Cr Robertson.

Today’s government announcement

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister Responsible for RMA Reform

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Hon Penny Simmonds

Minister for the Environment

Government provides clarity to farmers and councils on freshwater plans

The Government will move to add an amendment to the Resource Management Act Amendment Bill, currently before Parliament, which will restrict councils’ ability to notify freshwater plans before the gazettal of the replacement National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Environment Minister Penny Simmonds say.

“The Government is taking this step to provide farmers the clarity they need around freshwater management, and to minimise inefficiencies and duplication for councils, and prevent unnecessary costs for ratepayers,” Mr McClay says.

“Labour’s National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 (the NPS-FM) is extremely complex and expensive for farmers and councils to implement – and despite that it won’t deliver the outcomes for freshwater that New Zealanders would expect,” Mr Bishop says.

“That’s why late last year the Government legislated so that councils would have an additional three years to notify their freshwater plans and why this Government is committed to reviewing and replacing the NPS-FM.”

“Regional councils must be equipped to manage freshwater resources in a way that is efficient, effective, and aligned with the Government’s future-focused goals. This amendment ensures the primary sector has clarity over regulations and that councils don’t waste time and resources developing plans that will soon be superseded by the new NPS-FM,” Mr McClay says.

“This is about protecting the interests of the primary sector, resource users, and ratepayers. Ratepayers and farmers need certainty, and they don’t deserve to have their money wasted.

“By delaying plan notifications, we are providing certainty to farmers, that their planning efforts will be in sync with national direction.”

“Councils will still have an avenue to progress their freshwater plans in some circumstances – for example, where doing so would more quickly enable key housing or infrastructure projects to go ahead – by applying for approval from the Minister for the Environment,” Ms Simmonds says.

“We look forward to working alongside councils as we develop the replacement NPS-FM. We will have more to say about it early next year.”

