Arawhata Wetland Granted Consent Under COVID-19 Fast-track Act

Arawhata wetland (Photo/Supplied)

An independent panel has granted resource consent, subject to conditions, to create and maintain a wetland in the Arawhata Stream catchment of Lake Horowhenua.

Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project includes restoration of previously drained natural wetlands on 119 hectares of land in the Arawhata Stream catchment of Lake Horowhenua. It is designed to filter phosphorus that is bound to sediment. It will also reduce the concentrations of nitrogen in the ground and surface water before it reaches the lake.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 150 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/arawhata-wetland/the-decision/

https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

