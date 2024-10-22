Third Man Charged With Murder Of Darshak Narran
Waikato Police have today charged a third person with the murder of Darshak Narran.
A 23-year-old Papakura man will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow (23 October).
Darshak, aged 43, was located with critical injuries on the roadside in the vicinity of the Hampton Downs Racetrack shortly after midnight on Monday 14 October.
He subsequently died in Auckland Hospital.
Police are not ruling out further arrests in relation to the assault on Darshak.