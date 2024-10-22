Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 Southern Motorway CLOSED Southbound At Penrose Rd Overbridge

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 5:47 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 1 Southern Motorway is closed to southbound traffic between the Ellerslie Panmure Highway and the South Eastern Highway due to a serious incident.

Emergency services are in attendance and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

People are encouraged to delay their travel, where possible, or allow extra time for their journeys using alternative routes.

Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website – journeys.nzta.govt.nz – for up-to-date information on the closure.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 