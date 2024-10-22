SH1 Southern Motorway CLOSED Southbound At Penrose Rd Overbridge

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 1 Southern Motorway is closed to southbound traffic between the Ellerslie Panmure Highway and the South Eastern Highway due to a serious incident.

Emergency services are in attendance and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

People are encouraged to delay their travel, where possible, or allow extra time for their journeys using alternative routes.

Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website – journeys.nzta.govt.nz – for up-to-date information on the closure.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

