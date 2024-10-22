Search For Missing Man In Onerahi To Resume Tomorrow At First Light

The search for an 83-year-old man missing in Onerahi, Northland has concluded for the day.

Today’s search included Police, LandSAR Northland, squads from Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club, Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol, and volunteers from Northland Coastguard Air Patrol and Coastguard Whangārei.

The search for the missing man will resume again tomorrow at first light, and LandSAR Far North will be joining the search effort then as well.

The missing man typically goes for a daily swim in the Whangārei Harbour and wears a wet suit and pink swim cap.

He has not been seen since Saturday evening and was reported missing on Monday evening.

If you have any information which could help in the search for the missing man, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241021/1742.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

