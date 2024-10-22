Last Chance To Have Say In TECT Election

Time is running out for local Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty voters to have their say in the 2024 TECT Trustee Election. With days remaining to cast votes, locals are encouraged to take the chance to participate in the TECT election to help shape the future direction of TECT Community Trust.

Voting is open to all eligible voters within the TECT district (Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty), with online voting available until 12 noon Wednesday 30 October 2024.

“We’re urging all eligible voters to take part in this election and make their voices heard,” says Wayne Werder, Chief Executive of TECT. “Your vote plays a key role in deciding who will represent our community's interests and guide the Trust's strategic direction.”

The TECT Trustees play a vital role in governing the TECT Community Trust, ensuring it continues to benefit current and future generations of the region. This year’s election will determine who will join the current three Trustees, Mark Arundel, Kate Barry-Piceno, and Peter Blackwell, in overseeing the distribution of TECT’s significant grants and investments, which impact various local organisations and initiatives.

TECT supports local initiatives, facilities, and events that bring vibrancy, connectedness, growth, and economic benefits to the region. Most locals, with or without realising it, would have benefitted from TECT’s community grants in one way or another. There are many community initiatives, programmes, events, and facilities that people use and rely on daily that would not be available without TECT.

Votes can be placed online by visiting the URL listed in your voting letter, which was delivered to you via post earlier in October. This letter included all necessary information, including your unique PIN and Password. If you have not received this letter, lost it, or damaged it, please get in touch with the election helpline on 0800 666 937 or email iro@electionnz.com.

Special votes are available until midday on Wednesday, 30 October 2024 from the TECT office at The Kollective, 145 17th Avenue, Tauranga, during normal business hours (Mon – Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm) or by contacting the election helpline on 0800 666 937, or via email iro@electionnz.com.

Key Dates:

Voting closes 12 noon on Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Results announced Wednesday, 30 October 2024

© Scoop Media

