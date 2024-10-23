Council Receives Government Recognition For Clean-up

Tairāwhiti Mayor Rehette Stoltz has welcomed the Government's recognition of the significant progress made in the clean-up and recovery efforts following the devastating cyclones of 2023.

It comes on the back of Minister Todd McClay’s acknowledgement and praise of the efforts in Tairāwhiti to both clean-up debris and build resilience in the region.

“We are very pleased with the Government’s ongoing commitment to Tairāwhiti through funding $53.5m for the removal of slash and debris and $13m for removal of silt from commercial properties,” said Mayor Stoltz.

“I am so proud of the work we have done so far but I know we still have a steep journey ahead of us. Our communities have come together as a region to tackle these complex issues in a way that speaks volumes about who we are.”

The Transition Advisory Group (TAG), led by Gisborne District Council, has been working hard alongside industry experts and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive Transition Plan that will guide the region towards a more sustainable future. Included in the plan is supporting landowners to make necessary changes to land-use and building resilience for future challenges.

TAG was established in response to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use in Tairāwhiti, and has focused on aligning local initiatives with central government priorities, ensuring the group works in tandem with Tairāwhiti Forestry Action Group, addressing critical forestry practices and removing debris to mitigate future risks.

“The Government’s support reaffirms the importance of our region and we are committed to continuing this partnership for the long-term recovery and sustainable development of Tairāwhiti,” Mayor Stoltz said. “Forestry will remain an important part of our economy but it’s clear that the future will see changes in how we manage land to reduce risks and protect our people and environment.”

She also praised the collaborative effort between local and central government and the private sector. “The clean-up has been a shared responsibility and a key step in securing the region’s future prosperity. We are in this together and having our efforts applauded at central government level underlines that we are on the right path.”

