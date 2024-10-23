Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Overnight Closures SH6/High St Through Greymouth Coming Up

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 10:19 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Greymouth residents, road users and people travelling through the town after 8 pm at night will face local road detours from Sunday, 3 November.  (The weekend after Labour Weekend). Access will be restored by 5am the next morning again, with more night closures through until Thursday morning, 14 November.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is asphalting sections of SH6/High St through central Greymouth between Franklin St and the Marlborough Street roundabout. (See map below).

Access will be available for residents and emergency vehicles, with everyone else detoured onto local roads.

How will I get across Greymouth?

Other road users, including heavy vehicle drivers/ 50MAX and HPMV, will be able to follow signed, well-marked detours via Grey District Council roads.

The closures are weather dependent and may be rescheduled if it is wet.

Check www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz  for exact closure locations.

“Thanks to all residents and locals for your patience while this essential summer sealing work is underway,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

