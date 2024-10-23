Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest Made Involving Funeral Home Investigation

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating concerns around burials at Waikumete Cemetery have made an arrest.

Auckland’s Criminal Investigation Branch has been investigating the matter since the beginning of August 2024.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says a 48-year-old woman was taken into custody yesterday.

“The woman was arrested in Favona and has since been charged with misconduct in respect of human remains and nine counts of obtaining by deception.

“She is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday 25 October.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the arrest is a significant development in the investigation, which is continuing. 

“We cannot rule out further charges and hope this arrest brings some reassurance to those affected by this woman’s offending.”

As the matter is now before the court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

