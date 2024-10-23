NPDC's Outdoor Pools Ready For Summer

New starting blocks at Todd Energy Aquatic Centre’s outdoor pool ready for action this summer. (Photo/Supplied)

Get ready to make a splash at NPDC’s Todd Energy Aquatic Centre’s outdoor pool when it reopens for the season at Labour Weekend.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been getting the outdoor areas at the New Plymouth pool in shape to welcome swimmers back from Saturday, 26 October.

This includes new starting blocks for the competitive swimmers wanting a better platform to dive in from this season.

“Over winter we’ve upgraded facilities such as new starting blocks at Todd Energy Aquatic Centre and new accessible toilets at Ōkato and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone enjoy them,” said NPDC Aquatics Lead Mike Roberts.

The changing rooms at Waitara Pool have a new coat of paint while the main building at Inglewood Pool has a new roof.

For those in other towns across the district, you have a few more weeks to wait before our community pools in Inglewood, Waitara, and Ōkato will reopen on Saturday, 9 November.

The shallow pool at Fitzroy beach is ideal for very young children and set to open on Saturday, 21 December.

Mike said the team is looking forward to a busy season.

“When it is hot and sunny there is nothing better than being able to cool off at local outdoor pool and we are thrilled to welcome everyone back.”

He says the pools prove popular every summer and providing safe and enjoyable attractions for families is our priority.

“Each pool is supervised by our team of qualified lifeguards, ensuring everyone can enjoy the water with peace of mind.”

For more about the programmes, facilities and opening hours, visit our website.

Fast Facts

The Todd Energy Aquatic Centre is a swimming complex located next to the Coastal Walkway.

The Aquatic Centre and District pools employ around 85 staff members during the peak summer period.

About 370,000 people use the Aquatic Centre every year.

The outdoor complex opened in 1963 and holds about 1.6 million litres of water.

Our seasonal pools at Fitzroy, Ōkato, Waitara and Inglewood are only open through summer.

The indoor centre opened in 1993 and was New Zealand’s first pool to have a wave machine.

The Indoor Hydro Slide is the tallest in NZ, family slide has a ride length of 62 metres and the higher turbo is 92 metres long.

