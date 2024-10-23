Summer Road Maintenance Akaroa Highway, SH75 – Night-times Affected

People who drive between Akaroa and Little River on SH75 might like to diarise some night work coming up between Little River and Barrys Bay, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Work on the Akaroa side of Hilltop gets underway next Tuesday night, 29 October, after Labour Weekend, from 9 pm at night to 5 am the next day. The resurfacing work, taking a fortnight, runs through to the morning of Tuesday, 12 November.

Detour for light vehicles and general access trucks only

There is a detour via the higher Summit Road, Duvauchelle Stock Route and Pigeon Bay Road (towards Akaroa – reverse for traffic going to Little River) while this work is happening, for light vehicles and trucks – under 46 Tonne only. However, please note this is a winding and steep route.

Work with no detour

There is work on the Christchurch/Little River side of Hilltop also over two nights which has no detour route. This involves renewing the asphalt along this winding route from the base of the hill at Puaha up to Hilltop.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights into Thursday morning (12, 13, 14 November) are the dates, 9 pm to 5 am.

Access will only be considered for essential light vehicle travel with prior coordination with the construction team, and for emergency services. No heavy vehicle access will be possible on these nights. (Email southernlink@downer.co.nz for essential access permissions.)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Daytimes will be busy also going to and from Akaroa

With summer maintenance work well underway in Canterbury, expect to see sealing teams and repair crews out and about. On the Akaroa highway in particular, expect to see in the weeks ahead:

Hilltop guardrail project road surface remedial work

Christchurch City Council side road reseals – possible delays at intersections with SH75 eg Wainui Main Road.

NZTA thanks all road users for building in extra time on these routes and avoiding SH75 on the nights of major reseals and asphalting.

© Scoop Media

