New Season, New Partner, Same Commitment To Saving Lives

This Labour Weekend marks the commencement of the 2024-2025 patrol season for Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ), and with the increased advent of serious weather events and forecast above-average temperatures, it’s likely to be a busy season.

To mark the start of the season SLSNZ is thrilled to announce Aon New Zealand as its new Major Partner.

Every year for 114 years, surf lifeguards have stood watch over New Zealand’s coastline to help ensure beachgoers return home safely. With many of them volunteers, SLSNZ relies on the support of its commercial partners to help them carry out this important work.

Aon joins SLSNZ’s portfolio of prestigious major partners, including bp (since 1968), DHL (over 20 years) and Toyota Financial Services (over 10 years).

Steve Fisher, SLSNZ CEO, said, “A successful partnership is based on an authentic connection and purposeful alignment, and both Aon and SLSNZ believe this is a powerful collaboration. We share values and a focus on protecting and supporting our local communities, reducing risk, being proactive in preventing harm, and driving positive outcomes.”

Melissa Cantell, New Zealand CEO for Aon, added, “We’re proud of this new partnership with SLSNZ. You can really feel the connection between our organisations. We’re both here to protect, support, and shape better decisions for our communities and I can’t wait to see this come to life across the motu.”

Beachgoers will see the new partnership in action this summer, with Aon’s logo appearing on beach condition signs, flag stands, and surf lifeguard and patrol support uniforms. Aon will also support beach and coastal safety activities and projects.

Aon will also be a significant sponsor of Lifesaving Sport, including the naming partner for the Aon New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships and the Aon New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships.

Looking ahead to the season, Steve Fisher, SLSNZ CEO, says surf lifeguards have been at work over the winter keeping up their knowledge and fitness, and are keen to begin beach patrols again.

“But keeping people safe is not something that surf lifeguards can do on their own. We need to public to help their local Clubs to ensure everyone stays safe.”

“We want everyone to enjoy the beach with us. Our surf lifeguards across the country are a friendly, approachable presence. We’re there to keep you and your whānau safe, so we encourage beach goers to come and ask us questions, find out about the beach and water conditions for that day, hazards to watch out for, and what the tides are doing. Many of our patrolled beaches also have informative signs that display this key information, so we also encourage everyone to look out for these,” says Steve.

This year SLSNZ has released its key beach safety messages in te reo. They are based on incidents that have occurred over the last few seasons, research and international research and safety messages.

“Everyone knows the saying “swim between the flags”, but it’s still the best way to ensure you enjoy your time in the water safely,” says Steve Fisher.

“We’ve never had a drowning between the flags. Our volunteers are incredibly well prepared, trained and committed to supporting the public. Across the country, they have spent the winter months preparing their gear, refreshing their qualifications, and making sure they’re fit and ready to respond quickly and effectively. So, remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim”

“People need to be aware of the risks. Our beaches across the country are getting busier, earlier. We want to make sure we are available to provide support to beach goers, so that they can enjoy our country’s beautiful coastlines safely.”

He urges the public to remain vigilant in and around the water, and emphasised the importance of people making safe decisions for themselves, their whānau and families, and their friends.

2024-2025 Season Beach Safety Messages from SLSNZ:

Know How To Float Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Mānu

If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.

Just being able to float when you are in the water can increase your chance of survival. Floating allows you to calm yourself and keep your airways out of the water.

If you don’t know how to float well, practice or get some lessons in a pool before you head to the beach - being able to float is a key skill when learning to swim. Anyone can learn to float but some people may take a little longer to learn.

Find The Safest Place To Swim Kimihia te Wāhi Haumaru Rawa Ki Te Kaukau

Remember if you are heading to the beach, check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim.

The surf lifeguards are there to help keep beachgoers safe, by keeping a constant eye on sea as they continuously scan for hazards or people in difficulty, keeping on top of weather forecasts and understanding the swell and tide conditions too.

If In Doubt, Stay Out Mehemea e Rangirua Ana, Me Noho Ki Waho

Waves can be bigger than they look, dangerous rip currents are hard to spot and weather conditions can be unpredictable. If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

Take Care of Others Tiakina te Tangata

Always keep children within arm’s reach in or near the water. Waves can move quickly and unexpectedly and can knock kids off their feet and sweep them away. Everyone has different levels of ability, so watch out for your mates too.

Know How to Get Help Me Mōhio koe me Pēhea te Kimi Āwhina

If someone in the water is in trouble and surf lifeguards are on patrol, let them know. If you can’t see any surf lifeguards, call 111 and ask for police. Police have a direct line to surf lifeguards and others who can help.

If you’re in the water and in trouble yourself, signal for help.

