Council Services On Labour Day

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Council’s Blenheim office will be closed from 4.30pm on Friday 25 October until 8.30am on Tuesday 29 October.

Opening times for the Waste Sorting Centre (Blenheim Transfer Station), transfer stations, Re-use Shop, Resource Recovery Centre and E-waste on Labour Day, Monday 28 October are below.

Marlborough Waste Services

Marlborough Waste Services are fully operational including kerbside collection. Please make sure your wheelie bin and maroon crate are out on the kerb by 7am. All transfer stations, the Resource Recovery Centre and the Re-use Shop are open normal hours.

Marlborough District Libraries

Marlborough Library, Te Kahu o Waipuna and Picton Library and Service Centre will be open as usual over the weekend but will be closed on Monday 28 October.

Marlborough Bus services

Bus services will not operate on Monday 28 October. Normal services resume on Tuesday 29 October.

