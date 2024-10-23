Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
All Three Containers Removed From Reef After HMNZS Manawanui Sinking

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Supplied: NZDF

All three containers that came off the HMNZS Manawanui have now been successfully removed from the reef.

“After four days of coordination and effort between the New Zealand Defence Force, local contractor Ark Marine and the support of the Samoan authorities, I am pleased to announce that we have removed all three containers that came off the ship,” says Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown.

“This was a complex team effort where safety was paramount, and I want to thank and acknowledge all those involved in the process.”

During the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, monitoring of the Manawanui and the shoreline will continue.

“This means one dive, one drone flight and one beach patrol daily, with the timing coordinated so as not to disrupt the event,” says Commodore Brown.

The three 10ft shipping containers came off the Manawanui on 6 October 2024. Two were empty and one contained food. The food was buried at a landfill. All three containers are being safely disposed of at the port.

