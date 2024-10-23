Labour Weekend Boating: Rules To Keep Your Head Above Water

With Labour weekend marking the start of the summer boating season in the Bay of Plenty, skippers are being urged to make sure everything is shipshape on land before they launch, so that they don’t run into trouble on the water.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Harbourmaster and Biosecurity teams are encouraging people to get familiar with what they need to know, to both keep people safe and our pristine coastal and freshwater waters pest-free.

Bay of Plenty Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters says there’s some prep work that needs to be done before people head out on the water, especially if they haven’t used their vessel and gear much over the winter.

“Check that your boat and gear are in good working order before you leave home,” Mr Peters says.

“People not wearing lifejackets and travelling at speed are a particular concern when it comes to safety. The navigational safety bylaws are effectively the road rules on the water so it’s vital that people take them seriously to ensure everyone comes home safe.”

The discovery of exotic freshwater clams (Corbicula) in the Waikato River last year reinforces the need for boaties to ensure that their vessel and trailer are free from freshwater pests before heading to any of the region's lakes or rivers.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Biosecurity Officer Te Wakaunua Te Kurapa says this means that there is an added responsibility for anyone using the Rotorua lakes to do their part in helping prevent the spread of the clam.

“Anyone using the Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes boat ramps must do their bit and follow the rules and complete the self-certification to protect the lakes that we all love.”

The region’s coastal waterways have a new marine threat in the form of a fast-spreading pest seaweed that’s come from overseas. During the past three years, exotic caulerpa has been found at nine different locations around the top of the North Island, and is now present the Coromandel.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Biosecurity Team Leader Hamish Lass says that the message to boaties or anyone heading out on coastal waterways outside of region this summer is clear.

“Don’t bring back a nasty hitchhiker with you – before you move location, make sure you clean your hull, gear and anchor.

“If you find any type of seaweed then remove it, bag or contain it securely so it can’t get back into the water, and take it ashore for disposal in a rubbish bin.”

It’s not just the public that will be on the region’s lakes, rivers, and harbours over the coming weeks. Harbourmaster summer patrols start this weekend while the Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes boat ramp compliance checks ramp up for the summer and surveillance of moored boats for marine pests continues.

Harbourmaster safer boating advice

Do a pre-season check . Charge your batteries, ensure your bilges are clean and dry, check the hull for damage, ensure any bungs are in good condition, test the steering, clean the fuel filter, check the fuel lines, test electrical equipment and ventilate the boat before starting the engine.

. Charge your batteries, ensure your bilges are clean and dry, check the hull for damage, ensure any bungs are in good condition, test the steering, clean the fuel filter, check the fuel lines, test electrical equipment and ventilate the boat before starting the engine. Check your gear. Ensure there is a lifejacket for everyone on board, have two ways to call for help – distress beacons (EPIRB or PLB), VHF radio, mobile phone, flares – navigation, bailing system, anchor, fire extinguisher, first aid kit, torch, throw line, fuel – 1/3 to get there, 1/3 to return and 1/3 in reserve.

Ensure there is a lifejacket for everyone on board, have two ways to call for help – distress beacons (EPIRB or PLB), VHF radio, mobile phone, flares – navigation, bailing system, anchor, fire extinguisher, first aid kit, torch, throw line, fuel – 1/3 to get there, 1/3 to return and 1/3 in reserve. Know the rules. Wear a lifejacket, obey the 5-knot rule – 200m within the shore, a structure, a dive flag and within 50m of another person or vessel – know the give way rules.

What Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes boat ramp users need to know

Exotic freshwater clams are prolific breeders, able to produce up to 70,000 juveniles each year. This means they can clog water-based infrastructure such as irrigation systems and will compete with native species for food and space.

clams are prolific breeders, able to produce up to 70,000 juveniles each year. This means they can clog water-based infrastructure such as irrigation systems and will compete with native species for food and space. The Bay of Plenty Regional Pest Management Plan 2020–2030 requires that all public boat ramp users certify that their boat is free from freshwater pest fish and weed where a self-certification checkpoint is present.

There are several ways that people can self-certify including completing the paper forms at boat ramps, using the online form on the Regional Council website, or scanning the QR codes on boat ramp signs.

Controlled Area Notice requirements are in place for any craft that has been on the Waikato River in the last 30 days. They must be cleaned at The Wash Place, 338 Te Ngae Road before entering the water. Additional requirements are in place for anyone wanting to go to Lake Ōkataina.

Keeping the Bay marine pest-free

Marine pests often ‘hitchhike’ on boats and equipment moving around the country, either from biofouling on boat hulls or from the discharge of ballast and bilge water.

Exotic caulerpa spreads long distances as small pieces, caught on anchors, anchor chains and other equipment including fishing and diving gear. If you think you’ve seen exotic caulerpa in a place it’s not already known, report it to 0800 80 99 66 or online at report.mpi.govt.nz

To protect the region’s coast from unwanted marine pests, boats moving to or within the region must ensure that the hull is sufficiently cleaned and antifouled, so that there is no more than a slime layer and/or barnacles.

