The Wellington Heritage Festival Never Goes Out Of Date

The Wellington Heritage Festival starts this Saturday with over three weeks of events and activities celebrating the people, places, and stories from Pōneke to the Wairarapa.

In its 8th year, Wellington City Council is proud to partner with Wellington Heritage Festival Trust and the Rotary Clubs of Greater Wellington to showcase and celebrate the history of the area with over 150 arts, culture, and heritage events around the region.

Wellington Heritage Festival 2024 photos (Photo/Supplied)

Council-related events include tours of the Embassy Theatre as part of its centenary birthday celebrations, explore the history and heritage aspects of Botanic Garden ki Paekākā and Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush, go behind the scenes in the Cable Car winding room, watch archival footage of key moments in Pōneke’s history at Newtown Community Centre, and Tiptoe through the Tombstones with tours at Karori and Bolton Street Cemeteries.

Councillor Iona Pannett says the Wellington region’s history reflects the contribution from a wide range of diverse communities.

“The Greater Wellington region has played an important part in the history of Aotearoa. The area has a diverse, interesting and colourful history, and much of that is demonstrated in its language, culture, environment, and buildings. The Wellington Heritage Festival lifts the veil on the unique stories of this region.

“Council not only proudly supports this festival, but also contributes towards resilience, conservation and preservation programmes in the capital through funding and in an advisory capacity so the next generation can experience the past in the future as well.”

The Embassy Oliver 1969 (Photo/Supplied)

Festival Director Alex Hockley says curiosity and appreciation for the region’s heritage never gets old.

“We have more events than ever to share this year, with enthusiasm, engagement and passion for the past demonstrated by the many already booked out events on the 2024 festival calendar.

“With so many events this year, there is even more diversity, which means there will be something of interest for everyone. From archival content to built heritage, colourful figures to rainbow connections, go behind the scenes of churches and cathedrals, or visit exhibitions of photography and art depicting our rich and colourful history.”

Wellington Heritage Festival runs from 26 October – 17 November at various locations all around the region. Visit wellingtonheritagefestival.nz to see the full list of events and how to book your spot.

