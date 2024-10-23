Take The Weather With You Into Labour Weekend: Mixed Bag Ahead

MetService and meteorologists are warning people travelling this week and over Labour Weekend to be ready for changeable weather and in some places torrential rain.

Two storm surges are forecast, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), with the first starting over Te Wai Pounamu/the South Island today and tomorrow.

Milford Sound Piopiotahi highway, SH94 closed today and Thursday

Intense rain has elevated the avalanche risk on this route today, closing it today and Thursday. Reopening Friday will be subject to avalanche risk and storm clearance work. Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/southland/closures/483003

West Coast and alpine passes

West Coast drivers on SH6 south of Harihari need to be ready for heavy rain and possible flooding from rivers like the Waiho near Franz Josef later today and into tomorrow.

Visibility in heavy rain can be minimal and SH6 can flood in low-lying places. “Drivers should avoid travelling at night and leave double the normal travelling distance to the car in front in torrential rain,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for NZTA, Central South Island.

Roads will close if conditions deteriorate and people could encounter fallen trees and slips so be ready to slow down at short notice, says Mr Pinner.

Heavy rain is forecast to move to alpine areas of SH73, the Arthur’s Pass/ Otira highway, and further north on the West Coast later Thursday into Friday.

Rain is forecast to ease south of Arthur’s Pass, SH73, by early Friday and other areas later on Friday.

Canterbury river catchments like the Rakaia and Rangitata are also forecast to catch huge amounts of rain in the headwaters.

Second storm over weekend

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The second storm is forecast to affect the upper half of the South Island on Saturday bringing heavy rain, including eastern areas.

Kaikōura, Nelson, Marlborough, and Buller could all catch this rainfall as well as the eastern foothills, say meteorologists.

With cold air forecast for Saturday also along the Main Divide alpine pass travellers need to keep up-to-date on conditions and any restrictions – for example, if chains are required and no-towing vehicles in places like Porters or Arthur’s Pass.

NZTA advises people to check these sites before heading away and drive prepared – with snacks, water and blankets and a safe vehicle with good windscreen wipers:

https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

Labour Weekend popular travelling time

“There will likely be heavy traffic over the long weekend as large numbers of people head out of main centres to holiday destinations. If you can avoid peak travel times it will make the trip a lot more enjoyable,” says Mr Pinner.

Check the NZTA Labour Weekend journey planner for an indication of times and days traffic has been heavy on key highway routes here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/holiday-journeys/labour-day-weekend-2024

© Scoop Media

