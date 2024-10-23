Grill Seekers – Burglars Cooking Up Trouble With A Stolen BBQ

At about 3.30pm on Monday afternoon, two people broke a window to enter a house in Fairfield Hamilton setting off the house alarm which alerted a passerby.

They were then seen running from the address carrying a television set.

Witnesses saw them ditch the television over a back hedge, then leave in a white Holden vehicle, which had been parked in the driveway of the victim's house.

Police units recognised the description of the vehicle as it had been spotted acting suspiciously in the area earlier in the day.

At about 4.45pm, Police located the Holden vehicle and two people matching the descriptions of the burglars.

They were found at the shops in Dinsdale, parked in a disability car park.

The offenders were trying to sell a BBQ at the Dollar Dealers when they were confronted by Police.

Both attempted to resist the officer, and they were sprayed with O/C spray and arrested, without further incident.

Inspector Andrea McBeth, Area Commander Hamilton City says, “This is a good catch and we appreciate the people who called us so quickly with good descriptions.

This incident serves as a timely reminder to anyone leaving their property unattended for a period of time to take steps to make sure it’s secure.

Burglars are largely opportunistic. Alarms will help discourage any burglar looking for easy entry and, in this case, it did. It alerted members of the public who were able to help.

Locks on windows and doors can be effective, as well as security signage, CCTV, alarms, and sensor lights.

Be wary of posting too much information on social media about holiday or travel plans, or photos of inside your home, as this can make your property a vulnerable target while you’re away.

Keep in contact with your neighbours and let each other know if you notice anything unusual.

Call Police straight away on 111 if you see or suspect anything suspicious at your home or a neighbour’s.

When reporting activity, it’s helpful to take note of the number of people, clothing they wear, and any vehicles present.

You can make a report after the fact using our 105 service, either by phone or online.

A woman aged 22 is charged with burglary and a man aged 40 is charged with burglary, resisting arrest, obstructing police, and possession of an offensive weapon. They both appeared in the Hamilton District Court today.

The driver of the Holden vehicle also received a number of tickets including one for illegally parking in a disability car park.

