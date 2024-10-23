Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Union Membership Option Available For Public Servants In Time For National Workers Day Of Action

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 5:58 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

In line with other Union across the country today joining together to draw attention to workers’ rights, the Free Speech Union is thrilled to announce a new profession-specific membership for public servants.

“Our public servants represent a crucial backbone of our democracy and they need to be supported to speak freely without fear of censure or alienation from their colleagues. They need to be able to discuss evidence and contest ideas without the imposition of ideology and censorship, in the spirit of robust decision-making.

“In an increasingly polarised society, it is more and more difficult to walk the tightrope of neutrality. Yet this is exactly what our public servants are called to do. Kiwis rightly expect political neutrality from their public services. But free and frank advice that is built on evidence necessitates the ability to debate policy options freely.

“The Free Speech Union will stand with public servants in supporting transparency and political neutrality within the walls of government.

“Unfortunately, currently, public servants only have a union option that is more likely to side against them in disputes related to their speech rights, than stand with them. The very essence of standing for speech rights is that you do not have to agree with an individual to agree with their right to speak. This principled position is exactly what we can guarantee new members to our public servants offering.

“We are calling on our public servants to champion transparency and political neutrality in the public service.”

