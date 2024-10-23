Fatality Following Assault, Onehunga
Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 6:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a person has died following an
assault on a bus in Onehunga, reported at 2.30pm this
afternoon.
Police are making urgent enquiries to
locate the offender who has been identified through CCTV
footage.
Parts of Captain Springs Road and Church Road
remain closed while enquiries are
underway.
