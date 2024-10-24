Government Refuses To Address Cat Crisis

(Photo/Supplied)

Despite widespread public support, the New Zealand Government has failed companion cats and wildlife by rejecting advice to make cat desexing and microchipping mandatory.

Consequences of cat overpopulation extend far beyond SPCA Centres caring for the injured, abused, or unwanted litters. Cats contribute to declines in native wildlife, unintended disturbances within communities, and the spread of diseases to people, farmed animals, and marine mammals.

Parliament’s Environment Committee made its recommendation in August 2023 after considering a petition presented by conservationist and vet nurse Erica Rowlands in 2021. The government has now responded to the committee saying it acknowledges the growing interest in the issue but has declined to progress this work.

The committee recommended the government legislate for a nationwide cat management framework based on the notion cats should be registered, desexed, and microchipped with appropriate exemptions. It noted that such a framework already exists for dogs, and believes it is time to apply a similar approach for cats.

But the government has told the Environment Committee it has ‘no scope’ to advance the work, a response SPCA’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr Arnja Dale describes as a colossal, missed opportunity.

“We were hoping for strong leadership from a National-led government given the party’s commitment on the campaign trail.”

During the 2023 election campaign the National Party told SPCA that if in government it would explore what measures can be taken to reduce the impact of cats on native wildlife and support responsible pet ownership.

Now, in government, it does not believe the development of a nationwide cat management framework is a priority.

“New Zealand has a crisis of cats, the government’s decision to do nothing is completely unacceptable,” says Dr Dale.

“Ideally, we want to see all cats on laps, safe and happy at home, living a good life. We also want to see the humane reduction of stray and feral cats to protect our native taonga and pastoral species.”

Desexing and microchipping are roundly regarded as essential tools to help manage cat populations, protect biodiversity, and reduce the spread of toxoplasmosis. Several local councils have enjoyed broad support in developing bylaws for cat desexing and microchipping, but many believe this would be easier with central government leadership.

In the last financial year SPCA desexed 15,454 cats through its Snip ‘n’ Chip campaigns, preventing an estimated 61,816 unwanted kittens from being born.

SPCA’s Dr Christine Sumner consults with councils and says national legislation could complement local government initiatives and the ongoing efforts of SPCA and other organisations.

“We work with local councils to promote messages for more responsible cat ownership, support desexing and microchipping of cats regionally, and submit on bylaws making it clear that responsible cat ownership is important to all New Zealanders.”

