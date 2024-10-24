Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Christchurch City Holdings Limited Appoints Chief Executive

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 1:23 pm
Christchurch City Holdings Limited

The Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL) Board has appointed Matthew Slater, Chief Executive, effective 1 November 2024. Board Chair Bryan Pearson welcomed the appointment.

Matthew Slater is currently CCHL’s Acting Chief Financial Officer. He began his career with the BNZ in New Zealand and overseas. More recently, he held senior executive roles at Ngāi Tahu Holdings and Ravensdown.

“Matthew has a track record of working effectively in complex stakeholder environments and has a proven ability to build a shared purpose. These skills are complemented by his sound commercial acumen and extensive investment management experience,” says Mr Pearson.

As CCHL’s new chief executive, he says that Matthew will build on his already strong connections with the CCHL subsidiaries, Christchurch City Council, and other key stakeholders.

“Under his leadership, we will continue to develop a deeper and common understanding of strategic opportunities and challenges for CCHL and be well-positioned to make and support decisions in the best long-term interests of the portfolio, city, region, and country.”

Matthew says he looks forward to working with the Board and stakeholders “to build a strong future for CCHL.”

Paul Silk will step down as Acting CEO on 1 November and support the leadership transition as required through until 28 February 2025. The Board is grateful for Paul's commitment to CCHL through a challenging period.

Kerridge & Partners supported the Board in an extensive search process that attracted strong candidates from New Zealand and Australia.

