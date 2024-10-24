Work Paused On Development Of Opoia Paa Carpark

Potential development options for the Opoia Paa Carpark site remain firmly in Hamilton City Council’s sights.

However, progress on engagement and planning for the options to develop are on hold until the outcome of a Waitangi Tribunal Claim is known.

Council’s Economic Development Committee resolved today to pause further consideration of the future use and development of the property on River Road, until the claim lodged by Ngaati Wairere is settled.

Committee Chair Councillor Ewan Wilson, who moved the motion to pause progress on development, was adamant today’s decision doesn’t preclude Council revisiting its plans in the future.

“If the outcome of the Waitangi Tribunal claim allows, I fully expect that at some point we would turn our minds back to how the site can deliver strategic housing or commercial outcomes for our city. “In the interim, it is prudent to halt work or discussions so that staff and indeed Ngaati Wairere can focus attention on other matters.”

In September 2023, the committee was presented six high-level options for the land, ranging from ‘do nothing’ to full development.

Since then, Council has been engaging with mana whenua on the cultural significance of the site and their aspirations for development.

A product of the engagement was a ground-penetrating radar and geomagnetic survey of the land, the results of which were reported to today’s meeting.

The survey identified the locations of underground elements of the paa site, such as defensive ditches and agricultural features.

Council is not a party to the Waitangi Tribunal claim between Ngaati Wairere and the Crown. The Waitangi Tribunal may make recommendations to the Crown, which depending on the outcome may need to engage with Council as legal owners of the land.

“We look forward to the conclusion from the Waitangi Tribunal and hopefully continuing to work with Ngaati Wairere on the future of the site,” said Councillor Wilson.

Opoia Paa is an Infrastructure Acceleration Fund housing site, which could support the delivery of around 4000 homes in the central city by 2035.

