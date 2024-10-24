Bus And Coach Association Praises Driver’s Actions

The Bus and Coach Association says the industry is rattled to the core in the wake of the senseless homicide that occurred on board an Auckland bus.

“We’re horrified by what’s happened, and first and foremost our thoughts go out to the family of the victim.” says Delaney Myers, Chief Executive of the Bus and Coach Association. “She should have been safe going about her own business, and this is devastating.”

Myers is quick to praise the driver of the bus for their actions when the attack unfolded on the moving bus.

“We’re very proud of him. He acted with the utmost professionalism in a terrifying emergency situation, and his actions potentially avoided harm to the other passengers. He assist the victim while waiting for the police and ambulance services to arrive.”.

“The role of a bus driver is to safely pilot passengers to their destination. Not policing the criminal behaviour of passengers.”

Myers points out that this is not a bus safety issue.

“This incident isn’t about safety on buses, it’s about increasingly complex societal problems that manifest in antisocial behaviour all over the country, in public and private settings.”

We have spoken to the bus operator, Kinetic, and they are ensuring the driver is getting the support he needs after witnessing such a traumatic incident. The driver has been signed off work to recover, is receiving extensive support, and has been offered counselling.

“Hopefully the Police are able to apprehend the suspect very quickly to provide greater confidence for our passengers and drivers.”

All buses are fitted out with CCTV, GPS and panic buttons that record sound, connecting directly with the bus depot - who can quicky respond / guide emergency services to intervene.

All drivers undertake de-escalation training to reduce the risk of anti-social incidents putting passengers and drivers at risk, but ultimately the responsibility for criminal behaviour lies with the individual. As part of this training, drivers are not able to take enforcement action, such as detaining antisocial passengers, or stop them getting on or off the bus.

Our operators work closely with Auckland Transport and the Police to highlight troublespots, to help ensure their resources, such as security officers, are deployed in the right areas.

Most passengers enjoy safe, uneventful journeys with the Auckland bus transport network that sees over 1.6 million trips each week.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

