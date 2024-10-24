Exsciting Award Recognising Waikato Museum’s Innovation

(Photo/Supplied)

Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato is thrilled to announce Exscite, its interactive centre for discovery, won the prestigious Innovation Award at last night’s Hamilton Central Business Association CBD Awards 2024.

The award recognises Exscite’s outstanding contribution to the community through its innovative approach to science education and engagement.

The recent redevelopment of Exscite has transformed it into a state-of-the-art facility making science accessible and exciting for all ages.

Liz Cotton, Director Museum and Arts said she was still buzzing about her team’s achievement.

“Winning the award is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team. Exscite is more than just an exhibition; it is a vibrant, educational space that inspires curiosity and learning for everyone.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the award is well-deserved.

“Exscite has been a fabulous, fun place for schools and families to play and learn since 1996. I have fond memories of many hours spent there with my children. The team should be proud of their hard work to make it even bigger, better, and more interactive, to show how science is part of our everyday lives in a fun and approachable way.”

The new Exscite has two distinct areas: Exscite: Home and Exscite: Taiao.

Exscite: Home focuses on the science of everyday life, presenting it in a fun and approachable manner. Exscite: Taiao, inspired by the natural environment of Aotearoa New Zealand, highlights the interconnectedness of our ecosystems, drawing on maatauranga Maaori (Maaori knowledge) and aligning with the national school curriculum.

One of the standout features of the redevelopment was the incorporation of community feedback and local narratives including Waikato Te Awa. The project also included the careful preservation and enhancement of popular exhibits, such as the kinetic grain machine, which has been upgraded to ensure its longevity and continued enjoyment.

“Despite our limited budget, our team embraced ingenuity and resourcefulness to create something special, including making a lot of the new pieces from scratch,” said Cotton.

“The redevelopment was done in stages so the community was able to continue to enjoy and learn from Exscite. The approach not only maintained revenue streams but also kept the community engaged and interested about the upcoming changes.”

The revamped Exscite has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from both local visitors and tourists with more than 120,000 visitors exploring the Museum between July 2023 and June 2024.

The main part of the Museum is currently closed for necessary functionality and safety upgrades and is due to re-open in December. Exscite remains open via a temporary river-side entrance.

For more information about Exscite and Waikato Museum, visit waikatomuseum.co.nz

