Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Chamber Of Commerce: Chamber Bids Chair Farewell,Welcomes New Board Members

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Waikato Chamber of Commerce

23 OCTOBER 2024

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce has farewelled long-standing board chair Senga Allen at its AGM yesterday.

Senga served 10 years on the board.

Chamber CEO Don Good said it was a tribute to Senga’s leadership and guidance that the Chamber is in such great shape.

“Her influence can be seen in our financial result but equally in the quality of the individuals we have been able to attract to the Chamber team. Her adage was ‘get the best people on the bus’, and she made sure we did,” Good said.

“Her quiet, but firm chairpersonship over the past four years has led to stability and a growing prosperity in the Chamber.”

Allen said the past year had been a challenging one, marked by economic uncertainty and local pressures that have affected many sectors.

“In the face of these difficulties, the Waikato Chamber of Commerce has shown remarkable resilience and membership growth with a strong financial return."

“I am incredibly proud of the way we have navigated through tough times. Our commitment to staying agile, while keeping our mission at the forefront of all we do, has allowed us not only to survive but to thrive.”

Good said it had been a successful year not only financially but also in terms of membership and event growth.

“We grew our membership by almost 11 per cent and we delivered 74 events compared to 60 last year. We’ve had a record number of entries for this year’s Business Awards and our gala dinner to announce the winners is our biggest ever.”

Along with Allen, the Chamber also farewelled board members Caroline Batley and Jason Cargo.

Newly elected board members Nic Wetere, Phil Taylor and TJay Asiata join Peter Nation, Quinton de Bruin (re-elected), Emily Zhang, Janey Haringa, Andrew Boyd, and Mark Donovan. A new chair will be appointed at the next board meeting on October 30.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Waikato Chamber of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 