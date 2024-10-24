Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Missing Swimmer, Onerahi

Thursday, 24 October 2024, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Paul Overton, Northland Police:

The search for an 83-year-old man who went missing in the Onerahi area on the weekend is being scaled back.

The man, who has not been seen since Saturday, is thought to have gone swimming in Whangārei Harbour on Sunday morning.

A rāhui is in place covering the Upper Whangarei Harbour and will be in place for two weeks.

Police would like to thank the Onerahi community for their assistance in the search, and in particular the Onerahi Yacht Club.

We are continuing to appeal to the public, and in particular to motorists who were in the Beach Road area in Onerahi on the morning of Sunday 20 October, between 8am – 11am.

If you have any dashcam footage or information that may assist, please update us at 105 online or call 105 referencing file number 241021/1742.

Police would also like to thank Northland Search and Rescue (SAR), Far North SAR, squads from Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club, Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol, volunteers from Northland Coastguard Air Patrol and Coastguard Whangarei who are involved in the search.

© Scoop Media

