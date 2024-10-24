Hokitika Road Named In Honour Of Former Westland Mayor Bruce Smith

A section of road in Hokitika, from the Beach Street / Gibson Quay intersection to the tip of Sunset Point will now be known as Bruce Smith Drive. Council has formally approved the proposal to rename this section of road after former Mayor Bruce Smith, who passed away last month.

(Photo/Supplied)

Bruce Smith was instrumental in the redevelopment of Sunset Point, observes Mayor Helen Lash. “Sunset Point would not be what it is today without the input, focus and drive of Bruce and that’s a fact. Prior to the work undertaken at Sunset Point building it into the asset it is today, council was facing the risk of a severe environmental disaster of significant proportions due to the exposure of the former rubbish refuse that lies beneath. The cost to clean up such a disaster would have been crippling for this council. The rubbish dump that sits under that area is now secured with 30 feet of compacted dirt on top and a very secure rock face offering sea protection.

Bruce called in favours, bartered with contractors and made Sunset Point happen. The cost to council and the ratepayers was negligible. The result – Sunset Point – a treasured part of Hokitika that is now recorded on the must-see list for tourists and is where locals and tourists go to watch our magnificent sunsets. It has become a recognised landmark for Hokitika.

I believe Bruce’s contribution to this area should be recognised and what better way to do this than name the road that takes you to Sunset Point after him.”

