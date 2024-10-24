Travel Tips For A Less Laborious Labour Weekend On The Roads

As people gear up to make the most of the first long weekend in several months by hitting the road, headed for their favourite holiday spots, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is encouraging everyone to drive safe and plan ahead to avoid the busiest times on state highways across Auckland and Northland.

NZTA has updated its Holiday Journeys interactive travel planner for Labour weekend. The tool shows predicted traffic conditions for popular routes in Auckland, Northland and further afield over the long weekend, based on travel patterns from previous years.

NZTA Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations for Auckland and Northland, Jacqui Hori-Hoult, says where possible, people should aim to travel outside the busiest periods.

“In Northland, delays are predicted on State Highway 1 at Whangārei for northbound traffic from late Friday morning, right through until around 7pm that evening, with the heaviest traffic expected between 2pm and 6pm. Delays for southbound traffic are spread across the weekend, on Friday afternoon, Saturday from mid-morning through to lunch and an hour and half either side of lunch on Sunday. Traffic is busy for much of the day on Monday, with the worst expected between 11am and 3pm.

“Traffic is expected to be busy on SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford between noon and around 7.30pm on Friday, and again between 10.30am and 2pm on Saturday. Southbound, people can expect delays on Monday between 10am and 6.30pm, with the worst predicted between noon and 6pm,” Ms Hori-Hoult says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Further south, people should expect traffic across the weekend for travel northbound between Bombay and Manukau. Those travelling in the opposite direction can expect delays between 10.30am and 7.30pm on Friday, particularly between 11.30am and 6.30pm, and again between 9am and 2pm on Saturday, with the heaviest traffic expected between 11am and 1.30pm.”

Because predicted travel times can change based on traffic incidents, weather or driver behaviour, people should visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website – journeys.nzta.govt.nz - for real-time travel information, traffic cameras, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures before they travel.

While most work stops before busy holiday travel periods like the Labour Day long weekend to minimise disruption to people’s journeys, the State Highway 16 Newton Road westbound on-ramp will be closed from 9pm on Friday 25 October to 5am on Tuesday 29 October to allow crews to work around the clock replacing the bridge joints.

There will also be lane and speed restrictions on Newton Road, with traffic flow maintained in both directions. Piwakawaka Street will be one way during this time, with entry from Newton Road only. The pedestrian path from Newton Road to Takau Street will also be closed.

Ms Hori-Hoult says everyone should take extra care when travelling over the holiday weekend due to increased traffic volumes, congestion, tiredness and people driving in unfamiliar environments.

“We can all take simple actions to stay safe. That means checking your car is safe before your journey, keeping your speed down, driving sober, watching for the signs of fatigue and sharing the driving.

“Allow plenty of time. You’re on holiday, there’s no need to rush.

“Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

“Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely and take regular breaks to stay alert.”

Tips for safe driving on your Labour Weekend holiday

Plan ahead. Use our Holiday Journey Planner to find out when the peak traffic times will be and time your travel to avoid them.

Labour Day weekend 2024 | NZTA Journey Planner

Drive to the conditions, allow plenty of time and take regular breaks to stay alert.

Be patient when driving this summer so everyone can relax and enjoy the holidays together.

Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely.

Drive to the conditions - whether it's the weather, the road you're on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads.

Take regular breaks to stay alert.

Allow plenty of time. You're on holiday, there is no need to rush.

For more information, check out our helpful holiday driving tips: Driving in the holidays



Vehicle safety

Your vehicle must be safe to drive before you set off on your summer holiday.

Check that the Warrant of Fitness or Certificate of Fitness is up-to-date on any vehicle you plan to drive, including rentals.

There are basic checks you can do yourself, including: Tyres – minimum tread is 1.5mm but the more tread, the better the grip. Lights – check that all lights work so your vehicle is visible in poor light. Indicators – ensure all indicators work so people know which direction you are moving. Windscreen and wipers – check for wear and tear so you can see the road safely.

For more information on self-checks, visit our Check your car web page. Check your car – safety basics

web page.

© Scoop Media

