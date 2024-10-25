Have You Seen Lawrence? Police Working To Locate Missing Hawke's Bay Man

Lawrence (Photo/Supplied)

Police are working to locate 21-year-old Lawrence Houia who has been reported missing.

Lawrence was last seen in Napier at around 3pm yesterday, Thursday 24 October. Items belonging to him were located at 4.45pm, just north of the surf club at Waimarama beach.

He may be in the Waimarama area.

If you have seen Lawrence or have any information that might help police locate him, please contact us.

Please contact Police on 105 and reference event number: P060394064.

