Have Your Say On The Future Path Of Destination Marlborough

Council is inviting public feedback on the future of visitor industry support services in Marlborough via an online survey as part of the Destination Marlborough Future Path Project.

Complete the survey and read the engagement document here: links.marlborough.govt.nz/haveyoursay

Portfolio holder, Deputy Mayor David Croad said Destination Marlborough was established by Council as Marlborough’s regional tourism organisation (RTO) responsible for tourism marketing and management as a not-for-profit trust in October 1997.

Following the collective resignation of the chairperson and board of Destination Marlborough in September 2023, Council appointed four commissioners – Councillors Croad and Barbara Faulls, tourism consultant Tracy Johnston and tourism provider Trevor Hook. “We were tasked with taking a closer look at the organisation including considering the immediate future. It became clear during this process that change was needed to ensure Marlborough’s promotion and visitor management efforts could continue,” Councillor Croad said.

In June 2024 the Destination Marlborough Trust was disestablished and its functions brought under the management of Council for the short term, while longer term options were considered. Tracey Green was appointed as Interim General Manager.

“The purpose of the Future Path Project is to rescope and redesign the future role, purpose, functions, structure and resourcing of Destination Marlborough to deliver destination management, marketing and visitor attraction services that meet expectations and are fit for purpose to contribute to Marlborough’s future success,” Councillor Croad said.

“We decided to embark on an Investment Logic Mapping (ILM) process to help us understand the problem faced by the organisation, its impacts and the desired benefits before we began looking at the solutions,” Councillor Croad said.

“Now we want to evaluate the key outcomes of the ILM with stakeholders, seeking feedback and suggestions. The process identified several challenges including inertia to change, a limited supply of tourism product post Covid and an over-reliance on rates-based funding support.”

“However, alongside the challenges are plenty of opportunities to ensure leadership of the region’s destination management, marketing and visitor attraction delivery is well-structured and resourced, to grow the Marlborough visitor economy and to increase and sustain community, industry and private sector participation and investment,” he said.

Destination Marlborough continues for the immediate future as part of Council - within its existing funding structure – to ensure the tourism marketing of Marlborough continues while its function and structure is reviewed.

Public meetings about the Destination Marlborough Future Path Project have been set as follows:

Blenheim:

6 November

10am - 12pm

Scenic Hotel Marlborough (Chart Room)

Picton:

5 November

2pm - 4pm

Queen Charlotte Yacht Club (downstairs space)

Seddon:

7 November

10am - 12pm

The Train Station

Havelock:

8 November

10am - 12pm

Havelock Sports Pavilion

