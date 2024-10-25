Man Charged Following Onehunga Bus Attack

A man will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with murder following a fatal bus attack in Onehunga on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old man is facing charges including murder, threatening to kill, assault and burglary.

The charges come after a woman was stabbed onboard a bus in Onehunga at about 2.30pm Wednesday.

Auckland City Relieving District Crime Manager, Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson says she would like to acknowledge the investigation team, who worked tirelessly to get this result for the victim and her family, and thank the community who assisted with our enquiries.

Acting Detective Inspector Robertson says Police will continue to prioritise visibility at all transport hubs across Tāmaki Makaurau in coming days.

“Places like bus stations and ferry terminals are important spaces for the public, and people should be free to use these areas without fear.

“Police know the community are concerned and we want them to know that their local Police are continuing to take action.”

She says Police continue to encourage the public to report incidents that may be unfolding so appropriate action can be taken.

“If an incident is happening now, I urge people to report it to 111 as soon as they can.”

Information can also be provided to Police by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” or by calling 105.

