Engineering Community Welcomes Fire Review

Engineering New Zealand Te Ao Rangahau welcomes the Government's announcement on the review of fire regulations as part of the Building Code.

“All New Zealanders deserve fire engineering systems that protect people and save lives in an emergency – that’s most important,” says Engineering New Zealand chief executive Dr Richard Templer, adding “Any move to clarify and strengthen fire safety regulations is promising.”

Templer says fire is a particular hazard in medium and higher-density buildings, whereby fire design enables separation of fire and smoke, warning systems that activate so that people are alerted to smoke and fire, and clear escape routes to get out in an emergency are all required.

“Recently New Zealand has seen instances where one or more of these basic safety components is lacking, or hasn’t been maintained, and doesn’t meet basic fire engineering design,” says Templer. “That’s a real risk and New Zealand has to do better.”

Templer agrees with the government’s assessment that innovative technologies can help, “provided the goal in using such technologies is to achieve a highly performing and safe design.” He also agrees a review of fire safety provisions could better support certainty, clarity, and consistency in building design and consenting and fulfil gaps left by past reviews.

Templer says fire design is complex engineering work requiring the expertise of a fire engineer who is a registered Chartered Professional Engineer and that “producer statements, when used appropriately, can provide assurance of compliance with the Building Code – but the focus must always first be on quality and safety in design.”

Templer says engineers are committed to helping with the Government’s review.

“I know our fire engineering community is already helping with this work and welcome the opportunity to be involved.

“We look forward to the next steps so that all New Zealanders are confident that buildings have an appropriate level of safe fire design informed by current, high-standard fire regulations.”

Notes

Engineering New Zealand Te Ao Rangahau is New Zealand's professional body for engineers, representing over 23,000 members. We represent – and regulate – our members. We are also the Registration Authority for Chartered Professional Engineers.

The FireNZ 2024 Conference is currently being held at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre 23 – 25 October 2024: https://ife.org.nz/

Engineering New Zealand’s technical societies include the Society of Fire Protection Engineers and Institution of Fire Engineers

