Last Piece Of Funding Puzzle Now In Place For Hamilton’s Medieval Garden

Hamilton Gardens (Photo/Supplied)

Hamilton Gardens is set to get a new jewel in its crown, the Medieval Garden, after the final external funding needed for the project was secured.

Joining the current 18 award-winning themed gardens, the Medieval Garden, inspired by St John of the Hermits in Sicily, features an apothecary garden for medicinal cures and a cloister garth for prayer and contemplation, reflecting the virtues of hospitality and healing practised by medieval monasteries.

Hamilton City Council partnered with Momentum Waikato early last year to raise $1.7 million of the $2.8 million total budget. Momentum ran a ‘Let’s Grow the Gardens’ campaign.

Momentum Waikato General Manager Endowments Janice Lapwood thanked the donors who have backed the Medieval Garden project.

"We particularly want to thank the Zuru team, who made the cornerstone donation in remembrance of their grandmother Betty Mowbray, who loved the Gardens. We also thank the Donny Fund for their significant gift to the project.

“Altogether we received contributions from some 30 donors, all of them passionate about the continuing development of the Hamilton Gardens. We thank them all – it is currently a tough environment and yet people continue to dig deep and give.”

Lucy Ryan, Director of Hamilton Gardens, said the support for our vision is heartwarming and it’s almost impossible to thank everyone who’s given their time, resources and funding to this project.

“The Friends of Hamilton Gardens have been instrumental in making the garden possible. They provided significant donations and support to design and manufacture the specialist concrete items that will give the garden its wow-factor.

“Hamilton Gardens Development Trust also contributed funding through the sales of Peter Sergel’s book, The Time Travellers Guide to Hamilton Gardens.”

Following a generous contribution from WEL Energy Trust’s inaugural Capital Beneficiaries Project Fund, the garden can now kick-start development. The new garden is expected to open in summer 2025.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said this was another exciting step in seeing the Hamilton Gardens Management Plan come to life.

“We are fortunate to have so many individuals and organisations who know and love Hamilton Gardens and who want to contribute to extending its unique appeal.

“Our Gardens tell the story of human transformation throughout history – there is nowhere else like it anywhere in the world and the new Medieval Garden will just add to that storytelling.

“Hamilton Gardens is one of my favourite places to take visitors – they are always blown away at the creativity, craftmanship and uniqueness of the space. I have no doubt that the new garden will attract even more people to our great river city,” said Mayor Southgate.

Other gardens currently in the initial stages of planning, and still require fundraising, are the Pasifika and Baroque Gardens.

Paid entry to the Enclosed Gardens for out-of-towners pays for the ongoing maintenance of current gardens and spaces, not the development of any new gardens.

