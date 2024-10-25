Queen Charlotte Track Mountain Bike Access Trial ‘Positive’

Last summer’s trial to allow cyclists on a section of the Queen Charlotte Track (QCT) not previously accessible at that time of year has been mostly positive.

Undertaken by the Marlborough District Council and the Department of Conservation (DOC) with the support of the Queen Charlotte Track Landowners Cooperative (QCTLC), the Queen Charlotte Track Mountain Bike Access Trial saw the opening of the Meretoto/Ship Cove to Camp Bay section of the track to bikers from December 1 2023 to February 29 2024.

QCT Track Manager Tracey Green said the trial enabled the full length of the track to be accessible to all users during the peak period, offering a truly shared pathway for both cyclists and walkers. “The aim was to foster an environment where all users could fully appreciate the breathtaking beauty of the track and to enhance the year-round experience for track riders as well as create far-reaching economic benefits for Marlborough,” Ms Green said.

Five submissions were received about the trial – two in opposition and three outlining concerns but not opposed.

“The feedback from operators involved with the track has been overwhelmingly positive and QCTLC were also satisfied with the trial,” Ms Green said. The amount of negative feedback received was very low compared with the positive outcomes and comments generated given the total number of track users involved, she said.

DOC statistics confirm that track riders on the Meretoto/Ship Cove to Furneaux Lodge section of the track from 1 December 2023 to 29 February 2024 made up 4 per cent of total user traffic as follows:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

4 per cent cyclists (306) - approximately 3.3 track riders per day

96 per cent walkers (6598) - approximately 72.2 walkers per day

Of the above track users, 90 per cent travelled south and 10 per cent travelled north (the latter by their own choice). Water transport pack transfer systems, another unique feature of the Queen Charlotte Track, are designed for north to south flow as well.

During the trial period, commercial operators enforced an 8am water taxi departure rule from Picton to allow track riders to proceed ahead of walkers. Cyclists, along with walkers, also continued to be encouraged to travel north to south from Meretoto/Ship Cove to Anakiwa and DOC installed new signage in areas where there are high levels of pedestrian activities.

“The removal of barriers to track riders to create a more inclusive year-round experience for all trail users is seen as positive for the Queen Charlotte Track. However, the concerns of those who took the time to submit is noted and further feedback is now being sought from all stakeholders before a final decision is made,” Ms Green said.

The track will be open for cyclists while this feedback process is completed.

To have your say, email feedback@qctrack.nz by 15 November 2024 after which a final decision will be made by Council and DOC in conjunction with QCTLC.

© Scoop Media

