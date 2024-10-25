Diwali Lights Up Pōneke This Weekend

Tue, Oct 22, 2024

Image /Supplied

Diwali Festival of Lights will be celebrated in the capital this weekend with a range of cultural dishes, dance performances, stalls, events and activities for everyone to enjoy.

Diwali is Wellington's local Indian and South-East Asian communities' most vibrant and inclusive cultural celebration, with the lighting of lamps at this ancient Hindu festival symbolising the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and the renewal of life.

The festival runs for five days with the dates determined by the moon. This year’s main event is happening at TSB Arena and Shed 6 on Sunday 27 October from 2pm – 8.40pm. There will also be a small fireworks display on the waterfront near Queen’s Wharf at 9pm, weather permitting.

Manager City Events Stephen Blackburn says Wellington City Council has proudly supported this festival since 2001. “The focus of the Diwali Festival of Lights is on contributing to our city’s social and cultural inclusion and cohesion, while also celebrating ethnic diversity in Pōneke. The festival plays an important role with local and wider communities, showcasing the vibrancy of our city and its citizens.”

The festival is a collaboration between Council and Communities Action Trust NZ (CATNZ).

Murali Kumar, Founding Trustee CATNZ, says the festival is a great opportunity for diverse communities to come together and celebrate with food, entertainment, culture and fireworks. “Everyone is invited to come along to this inclusive event and experience the colours, tastes, and sounds that are an integral part of the festival. Engage, be entertained, and explore Indian fashion and jewellery retail stalls, henna designs, lantern making, and all sorts of delicious food on offer.”

