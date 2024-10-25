Name Release, Lake Horowhenua Homicide

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson

Police are continuing enquiries into the death of a man at Muaūpoko Park, Lake Horowhenua.

A homicide investigation was launched after the man was located deceased in a building on Thursday 17 October.

The victim can now be named as 56-year-old Horowhenua man Robert Nattie Albert.

A funeral service for Robert was held on Tuesday 22 October at the Ngāti Huia marae.

We have heard from a number of members of the public who were in the Lake Horowhenua area on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 October. Footage from the surrounding areas has also been obtained and analysed to identify the movements of vehicles and people in the area.

We would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Lake Horowhenua area that hasn’t yet spoken to us.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241017/7823.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

