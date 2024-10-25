Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Name Release, Lake Horowhenua Homicide

Friday, 25 October 2024, 1:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson

Police are continuing enquiries into the death of a man at Muaūpoko Park, Lake Horowhenua.

A homicide investigation was launched after the man was located deceased in a building on Thursday 17 October.

The victim can now be named as 56-year-old Horowhenua man Robert Nattie Albert.

A funeral service for Robert was held on Tuesday 22 October at the Ngāti Huia marae.

We have heard from a number of members of the public who were in the Lake Horowhenua area on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 October. Footage from the surrounding areas has also been obtained and analysed to identify the movements of vehicles and people in the area.

We would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Lake Horowhenua area that hasn’t yet spoken to us.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241017/7823.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 