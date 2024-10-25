Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Monitoring Gang Event In Tāmaki Makaurau This Weekend

Friday, 25 October 2024, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are aware of the Tribesman Outlaw Motorcycle Club’s plans to host an event in Tāmaki Makaurau this weekend.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says Police have a number of teams working hard to target and disrupt unlawful gang-related activity.

“We will be monitoring the event in Auckland this weekend and there will be an increased Police presence in the Counties Manukau area.

“Police will be actively ensuring this event is carried out in a safe manner for all involved, including the wider community.”

Inspector Cook says enforcement action will be taken where appropriate for any unsafe or dangerous behaviour.

“We continue to encourage the community to report any suspicious or illegal activity that may be taking place, we take these reports seriously and in confidence.”

If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the group, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 