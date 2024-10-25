Police Monitoring Gang Event In Tāmaki Makaurau This Weekend

Police are aware of the Tribesman Outlaw Motorcycle Club’s plans to host an event in Tāmaki Makaurau this weekend.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says Police have a number of teams working hard to target and disrupt unlawful gang-related activity.

“We will be monitoring the event in Auckland this weekend and there will be an increased Police presence in the Counties Manukau area.

“Police will be actively ensuring this event is carried out in a safe manner for all involved, including the wider community.”

Inspector Cook says enforcement action will be taken where appropriate for any unsafe or dangerous behaviour.

“We continue to encourage the community to report any suspicious or illegal activity that may be taking place, we take these reports seriously and in confidence.”

If you are concerned about your safety in regards to the group, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the group causing concern, we encourage you to file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

