Council Green Lights Faster Remediation Option For Wānaka’s Ballantyne Road Oxidation Ponds

Work to remediate the former Ballantyne Road wastewater oxidation ponds site in Wānaka could begin as early as mid-next year after Queenstown Lakes District Councillors agreed to the next steps in the process at yesterday’s Full Council meeting.

The move follows endorsement of the proposal by the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board at its own meeting on 10 October.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Community Services General Manager Kenneth Bailey confirmed elected members had yesterday given the Chief Executive delegated authority to enter into a commercial agreement with Willowridge Developments Ltd.

“Once finalised, the agreement would see Willowridge remediate any contamination, complete earthworks using clean fill, and grass the site. Whilst this work will not in itself create usable playing fields, it would in time help achieve the long-term vision of developing a Ballantyne Road Sports Hub for community use,” he said.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick added, “Whilst we’ve had the oxidation ponds earmarked for potential sports fields for some time – and budget has been set aside in Year 6 of the Long Term Plan 2024-2034 (LTP) adopted by Council last month – until now the cost of remediation has precluded development due to funding constraints and the need for Council to focus on essential infrastructure.”

“A clear message from the LTP submissions and hearings in Wānaka was that new sports fields are wanted urgently for different codes. We listened and looked for creative ways to fast track the site remediation process which may well deliver facilities earlier than current LTP funding allows.”

Another important part of the process was also confirmed at yesterday’s meeting as Councillors agreed to bring forward just over $5M from Year 6 of the LTP as part of a capital reforecast. This will enable consenting aspects of the Ballantyne Road project to begin with work on site able to start mid-2025. In turn, Willowridge would remove nearly 150,000m3 of earth from an existing development site and shift this clean fill to the ponds site creating a flat, 20ha grassed area.

“Whilst there is currently no change in funding or timing to bring this open space up to the standard required for community sports fields, this early work will provide a great foundation for their future development,” said Mr Battrick.

“We have a positive track record of partnering with Willowridge’s owner Allan Dippie to deliver community projects for the Upper Clutha. Wānaka Recreation Centre opened at Willowridge’s Three Parks development in 2016, and Paetara Aspiring Central opened a year ago in the former Mitre 10 building on Plantation Road also owned by one of Mr Dippie’s companies.”

The proposed remediation, earthworks and grassing is expected to take between nine and 16 months once spades hit dirt.

