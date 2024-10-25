Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wastewater Pipe Renewals Kick Off In Mount Maunganu

Friday, 25 October 2024, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Annual maintenance of several Mount Maunganui North wastewater pipes begins next week to maintain the long-term integrity of our wastewater network.

Over time, wastewater pipes can deteriorate, causing cracks, leaks, and potential blockages or overflows. To prevent this, we conduct annual wastewater renewals across the city using pipe relining—a minimally disruptive no-dig method that installs a new liner inside damaged pipes through manholes.

From now until the end of November we’re focusing on the area around Maunganui Road near and including Grace Avenue, Adams Avenue, The Mall, Commons Avenue and Leinster Avenue. Residents in the area have been directly notified by the contractor via letter.

Works will occur during the day between 6.30am and 6.00pm, from Tuesday, 29 October to Saturday, 30 November, in location-based stages. Please note these timeframes are subject to change due to weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

29 Oct – 14 Nov: Maunganui Road, between 22 Maunganui Rd and Grace Ave
15 Nov – 22 Nov: Maunganui Road, between Adams Ave and 22 Maunganui Rd
13 Nov – 27 Nov: Grace Avenue, between Maunganui Rd and The Mall
21 Nov – 27 Nov: The Mall, between Grace Ave and Commons Ave
28 Nov – 30 Nov: The Mall, between Commons Ave and Leinster Ave

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works to ensure the safety of our work crews and the community, with temporary footpath and parking closures, detours, and stop/go setup.
 

While works are underway on Maunganui Road, between 22 Maunganui Road and Grace Avenue, stop/go management will be in place. On some days during this stage of the works, a small section of Maunganui Road will be closed between Commons Avenue and Grace Avenue for traffic heading towards the city, with a detour in place. For traffic wanting to continue on Maunganui Road, please detour along Commons Avenue, The Mall, and Grace Avenue or alternatively, please detour along Commons Avenue, Marine Parade, and Grace Avenue. Detour signage will be in place.

Residents and businesses may experience some noise or odour during the works. Access to both residential and business properties will be maintained throughout the works. Should you have any concerns or questions, please contact Tauranga City Council on 07 577 7000 or info@tauranga.govt.nz.

Following November, the renewal works programme will resume in March 2025, with dates and locations to be confirmed closer to the time.

We appreciate your patience while we undertake these important works.

For more information, visit letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/mountwastewaterrenewals

