Excavate The Past During The Heritage Festival

Kāpiti Aviation Museum. Photo Credit: Bob Zuur / Supplied

Our past is full of great stories and fun facts just waiting to be dug up and shared, says Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow.

“We have incredible heritage right here on our doorstep, and we’re also connected to so many of the other histories and herstories of our wider region,” Mayor Holborow said.

Kāpiti Coast is again part of the annual regional Wellington Heritage Festival. The festival runs until 17 November, with a special weekend dedicated to Kāpiti heritage over 9-10 November.

“The festival promises a month of fascinating events and activities that are themed so there’s something for everyone,” Mayor Holborow said.

In Kāpiti you can experience historic trains, planes and automobiles, art and artists, museums and buildings that connect us to the past, the stories of the names from our early settlers – both iwi and colonial, how we lived in the 1900s, how Kāpiti developed, and our rich natural heritage.

The local attractions taking part include: Paekākāriki Station Museum; Steam Incorporated; Wellington Tramway Museum; Kāpiti US Marines Trust; Kāpiti Aviation Museum; Southward Car Museum; Kāpiti Coast Museum; Ōtaki Museum; Waikanae marae aka Whakarongotai; Toi MAHARA District Gallery; and Ngā Manu Nature Reserve.

You can see a taste of what’s on offer at the Roderick and Gillian Deane Art Space at Paraparaumu Library currently (till 31 October) with a display about the Otaki Health Camp and items from our other museums.

The Kāpiti Coast heritage weekend coincides with the final dates of the Kāpiti Coast Art Trail so the district will be buzzing, Mayor Holborow said.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to showcase the history and heritage, culture and creativity of our district to visitors from across the region and beyond,” she said.

For more information about the regional events go to wellingtonheritagefestival.co.nz/events.

See more about the Kāpiti events at wellingtonheritagefestival.co.nz/event/kapiti-coast-heritage-weekend/

Find out more about the Art Trail at www.kapiticoastarttrail.co.nz

